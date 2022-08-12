Former NFL Star Earl Thomas’ Texas Home Completely Destroyed in Fire

The home of former NFL star Earl Thomas was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening. Located in Orange, Texas – east of Houston on the border of Louisiana – Chief Matt Manshack says it is a total loss. Thankfully, no one was harmed.

According to local 12 NEWS, firefighters got the call at approximately 5:15 p.m. When they first arrived at the scene, they had to go in “defensive mode” because the flames and smoke were too thick. Firefighters ultimately contained the fire, but not before the structure was lost.

Texas home of former NFL star Earl Thomas catches fire



Full story: https://t.co/Q1Y5uViY8s pic.twitter.com/bbiRmCWWgQ — BrandiKHOU (@BrandiKHOU) August 12, 2022

Marshal Randy Ener said the first firefighters on the scene spoke briefly to Thomas, who drove off with his mother while the house was in flames. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, although it was believed to have been from a lightning strike. A state marshal is on the scene today in an attempt to confirm an official cause.

Before he left, Thomas told investigators he heard a popping sound – like a lightning strike – around 5 p.m. He and his mother then got out safely after seeing smoke and the home soon erupted into flames.

Earl Thomas Texted Adam Schefter About Making Return to NFL

Back in April, Earl Thomas sent a message to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he was “ready” and “in shape” to make a comeback.

The 33-year-old former Seattle Seahawks star has not played in the league since 2019. He was a member of the Baltimore Ravens for one season. The team released him in 2020 during training camp, however, when he punched teammate Chuck Clark during practice.

Baltimore had signed Thomas to a four-year, $55 million contract with $32 million guaranteed. After he was let go, he filed a grievance against the Ravens for $10 million, but the team declined to pay. As of February, the issue had not yet been resolved.