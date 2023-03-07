Former NFL Star Plaxico Burress Gives Ja Morant Advice After Gun Incident

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just can’t stay out of trouble. This week, he’s found himself in yet another mess of a situation due to posts made on his social media accounts after he displayed a gun on his Instagram account while in a nightclub. He deleted the post, but plenty of folks saw the post and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the incident for his millions of NBA fan followers to see.

The Grizzlies went on to suspend Morant and the young guard’s name has been in hot water throughout the league. However, one fellow pro athlete, Plaxico Burress, says he has the best advice for Ja.

“If you can’t learn anything, learn from me,” Burress asserted on The Carton Show. “Make better decisions because you really don’t want for him to have that label being that he’s so young. He has the opportunity to be the face of the NBA. He’s that great of a player. You want to see him mature as a person as his game is getting better and I think that all comes with time and being around the right people. He made a mistake.”

Burress says Morant has plenty of time to change this perception and the incidents shouldn’t define him since he is such a young dude. For more reference on the situation, you can read what happened with him this past weekend below:

Background on Ja Morant issue

Here was the tweet from Wojnarowski originally reporting that Ja Morant had posted a video including a gun on social media:

“Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was seen on his own instagram live displaying a gun while at a nightclub early Saturday morning,” wrote Woj. He also added the following statement from the NBA’s Executive Vice President of Communications Mike Bass:

“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.”

Of course, this is not Morant’s first rodeo with social media controversy. During last year’s NBA playoffs, he tweeted a threatening message in reply to a fan who had talked trash about him, writing, “it’s free to see how hollows feel.”

He deleted that post as well, but it still went viral as thousands of his followers had already seen the message.