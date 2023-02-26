Former NFL Tackles Leader Retired Early to Sell Pokémon Cards, His Business is Booming

Not many professional athletes would swap a career in the NFL to sell trading cards. Blake Martinez, however, did exactly that following his retirement from the league in November 2022. It seems to be working out, too.

Martinez, who spent seven years in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, has made a business out of selling Pokémon cards. He’s already raking in quite a bit of money from the new business.

Per CNBC Make It, Martinez committed to his business venture in November, and has pulled in a revenue of $5 million on Whatnot, a collectible selling platform. He reinvests a quarter of that money into his business, Blake’s Breaks, and the rest is paid to himself and 15 employees.

“I think there’s more to my success (than my name),” Martinez told CNBC Make It. “I used to be like the quarterback of the defense, I was calling plays. When I started this business, it felt like running a team again.”

The Packers selected Martinez in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Stanford. In 2017, he was the NFL’s co-leader in tackles, racking up 144 total stops.

Martinez suffered a torn ACL in 2021 while playing for the Giants. New York cut him the following season and he eventually earned a spot with the Raiders. But in November, he decided to step away from the game and focus fully on his business.

Maybe it’s not the typical decision from an NFL star, but it’s worked out for Martinez thus far.

Blake Martinez’s Career in the NFL

Before venturing into the world of Pokémon, Blake Martinez experienced a lot of success in the NFL. He collected more than 140 tackles in each season from 2017-2020.

Martinez posted his best season in 2019, his third with the Packers. He piled up 155 stops to go along with three sacks, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble.

The injury bug took Martinez’s career down a different path. In his final two seasons (2021 with the Giants and 2022 with the Raiders), the linebacker played in just seven games and made 43 tackles.

Martinez left the NFL having totaled 706 tackles, 22 passes defended,13 sacks, four forced fumbles and four interceptions.