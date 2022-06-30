Former NFL Wide Receiver Golden Tate Says New York Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Hasn’t Had It Easy: ‘I Honestly Feel Bad for Daniel’

The first three years of Daniel Jones’ NFL career with the New York Giants can probably be summed up with two words: Murphy’s law. Anything that could go wrong for the fourth-year quarterback has gone wrong.

Golden Tate, one of Jones’ former teammates, says he feels “bad” for all that Jones has had to deal with so early in his career. That includes injuries (to himself and playmakers around him) and a never-ending coaching carousel.

“I honestly feel bad for Daniel,” Tate told NJ.com. “He was drafted into a rebuilding organization for one, had Pat Shurmur for a year and then got Joe Judge for two years, now another head coach and another rebuild going into his fourth season.

“He hasn’t had Saquon [Barkley], myself, [Kenny] Golladay, Sterling [Shepard] — no one is ever on the field at the same time. And then on top of that, he had [Jason] Garrett [as his offensive coordinator] and that probably didn’t help much.”

Tate, who was released by the Giants following the 2020 season, believes Jones has the potential to live up to the first-round hype. But because of the changes, injuries and other things out of the quarterback’s control, he’s had a bumpy road through three years.

Jones has started 37 games for the Giants, posting a 12-25 record. He’s thrown for 8,398 yards and 45 touchdowns with 29 interceptions. The former Duke standout has also rushed for 1,000 yards and five touchdowns.

“I’m looking forward to [them] just letting [Jones] loose, man,” Tate said. “Just let him go out there and play ball. He’s a smart guy. He’s going to make good decisions. But you’ve got to set him up to be successful.”

Golden Tate Proved Reliable for Daniel Jones

For the first two years of Daniel Jones’ NFL career, he had Golden Tate as a weapon at the wide receiver position. Although the New York Giants released Tate after the 2020 season, he proved to be a reliable target.

In the two seasons playing with Jones (2019-20), Tate caught 84 passes for 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns in 33 games. He has first-hand knowledge of just how talented Jones can be when provided the right tools.

“This is the one thing I know about DJ: he’s going to be prepared,” Tate told NJ.com. “He’s going to be prepared and he’s going to follow what you want him to do. But let him play ball, too. Let him play ball. Get the ball to your playmakers and let them go.”

Tate said he’s “rooting” to see the Giants get back on the right track after the organization’s recent struggles. New York has finished below the .500 mark each of the last five seasons. The organization last concluded the regular season with a winning record in 2016, ending at 11-5.

With his NFL days in the rearview mirror, Tate is shifting his attention to the baseball diamond. The former two-sport athlete at Notre Dame recently signed with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League.

“As a child, my first love was baseball,” Tate said in a release. “So I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.”