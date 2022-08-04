WATCH: Former NFL Wideout Terrell Owens Gets Into Racially-Charged Argument with Neighbor, Cops Get Called

Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens got into a brief altercation with his neighbor last night in Broward County, Florida. Police were called, but resolved the situation without any arrests, TMZ Sports reports.

The whole thing started when a woman on her bicycle began yelling at Owens because she thought he was driving recklessly around the neighborhood. Owens stopped the car and got out while she was yelling profanities at him, which made her nervous. The former NFL wide receiver broadcasted the situation live on Instagram for almost 11 minutes.

Terrell Owens’ caption for the post reads: “KAREN IS REAL!!!! Wow!! JUST A NORMAL NIGHT OF BEING A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA 🤷🏾‍♂️😂😂 I want to say I can’t believe it but y’all know what it is. #karenonbikes #tears #falseaccusations #hernameiskate”

Per TMZ Sports, the key interaction in the video went as follows:

“Don’t yell at me and tell me I almost hit you and I didn’t,” Owens said.

“But you didn’t have to get out of your f—ing car!” she replied.

“You didn’t have to talk to me that way either, Karen!” Owens yelled.

“You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!” she cried out.

Luckily, police were able to get on the scene and de-escalate the situation without anything going haywire. But I would not expect Owens or this woman to be invited to the neighborhood cookout anytime soon.

Terrell Owens’ NFL Playing Career Among the All-Time Legends

Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He ranks third all-time with 15,934 receiving yards and 153 touchdowns, while his 1,078 catches are eighth. The 48-year-old was a five-time All-Pro First Teamer and a six-time Pro Bowler in his 15-year NFL career.

He played the 2022 “season” in the Fan Controlled Football league. Terrell Owens split his time between two teams – the Zappers and Knights of Degen.