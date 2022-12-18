Former NFL WR Julian Edelman Says He’s Been Contacted About Potential Return

Julian Edelman called it a career two years ago, but a few NFL teams apparently don’t care. The former New England Patriots star said that multiple teams reached out about a potential return to the league.

According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub that he heard from three teams during the year. Obviously, the ex-receiver didn’t take any of the opportunities presented.

“There’s been some calls, and I’ve turned them down,” Edelman said. “The situation would have to be in New England with a New England team that’s a contender.”

So, right now, even if the Patriots reached out, it sounds like Edelman wasn’t interested.

Edelman spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the New England Patriots. The former seventh-round selection won three Super Bowl rings and earned Super Bowl LIII MVP honors.

Over the course of his career in Boston, Edelman hauled in 620 catches for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also tallied 2,612 return yards and four additional touchdowns.

Bill Belichick Might Be Able to Use Julian Edelman Right Now

The New England Patriots currently sit with a 7-6 record and a game against the Las Vegas Raiders coming up. Because of the up-and-town type of season the team has had this year, many are looking at Bill Belichick.

Belichick’s record without Tom Brady has surfaced frequently over the past few weeks. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has posted a 79-83 record without the legendary QB.

Obviously, Edelman was a key piece on several of those successful New England teams. Would his return potentially help the Patriots offense? Or does Brady have to be in the mix for Belichick to find more success on the field?