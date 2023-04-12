Former NHL forward Raymond Sawada passed away Monday while playing hockey in a recreational league. He was 38.

Sawada suffered a heart attack during the game, his family announced on a GoFundMe page created to honor his memory. He is survived by his wife, Nicole, and their daughters, Victoria, 9, and Charlotte, 6.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the sudden passing of Ray Sawada,” the GoFundMe page read. “At age 38, Ray passed away on the evening of Monday April 10, 2023, while playing the game he loved. He leaves behind his loving wife, Nicole, his two young and incredibly amazing daughters, Victoria (9) and Charlotte (6), and his supportive, devoted, and dedicated family and friends.

“Ray grew up and lived in the City of Richmond. He was a hard-working firefighter for the City of Burnaby [and] he joined Burnaby Fire in 2017 and has been an integral part of the department where he served with distinction and honor.

“… Enjoyed traveling with Nicole, the girls, and family and friends. He was a talented hockey player and a dedicated coach for his girls. Ray was passionately driven and motivated in everything he did, and the surrounding community will be left with a void… We will honor his life with memories of joy and love and make sure that his bright light continues.”

Raymond Sawada Enjoyed a Near-Decade Stint in Professional Hockey

The Dallas Stars selected Sawada in the second-round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut in the 2008-09 season, playing in 11 games through 2010-11. Sawada scored one goal during his tenure. He suited up in 287 games in the American Hockey League (AHL), recording a career-high 13 goals and 29 points with the St. John’s IceCaps in 2012-13. Sawada retired from professional hockey in 2016 after a stint in the Asian League.

It is with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of former Stars player, Raymond Sawada.



Our love goes out to his family, friends, and all the people he impacted in hockey and as a firefighter in his community. 💚 pic.twitter.com/x2vuOinbJ4 — x – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 12, 2023

Sawada’s family started the GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $50,000 Canadian dollars. As of Wednesday evening, the family has received $244,453 in donations. The Dallas Stars obviously lost a big piece of their early franchise’s history and the NHL world mourns with them.