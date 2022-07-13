Former No. 1 Overall Pick, NFL Quarterback JaMarcus Russell Puts Las Vegas Raiders On Blast: ‘I Was Dealt A [Expletive] Hand’

Former NFL quarterback JaMarcus Russell doesn’t seem to have many fond memories of his time with the then-Oakland Raiders. The former No. 1 overall pick from the 2007 NFL Draft didn’t pull any punches when asked about his treatment with the franchise.

Russell’s career in the league lasted just three years (2007-09). He spent all that time with the Raiders and threw more interceptions (23) than touchdowns (18). His completion rate finished at 52.1 percent.

But Russell doesn’t feel like all the blame falls on his shoulders. He jumped on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder this week to talk about his experience.

The former LSU star didn’t paint a pretty picture.

“I wasn’t doing crazy [expletive],” Russell said, per Yahoo Sports. “I was trying to chill, relax … and trying to win some football games. Unfortunately, I wasn’t winning. But I was dealt a [expletive] hand. I’m at practice, bro, and these folks couldn’t catch a reverse, bro. Six plays straight, but you want to go downfield and catch a 90-yard pass.

“Going into that building was like, ‘What’s going to happen today?’ I was getting fined for crazy [expletive]. … They was trying to find ways to get paper back, I thought. Then they said I owed them money. Why would I owe them money? I signed a contract.”

So, it sounds like there was some tension on both sides. That would be a big reason why Russell — and the Raiders — struggled so much during that three-year stretch.

JaMarcus Russell’s Take on Being NFL’s ‘Biggest Bust’

There’s no question that JaMarcus Russell’s NFL career didn’t pan out the way he hoped. Not only did the former No. 1 overall pick struggle statistically, he posted just a 7-18 record as the starter for the then-Oakland Raiders

Some might be bitter about their lack of success in the NFL. And while Russell certainly isn’t happy with the Raiders organization, he takes little offense to those who want to call him “a bust.”

He even had a little fun with that label.

“If you’re going to call me a ‘bust’, put ‘biggest’ on that [expletive] then,” Russell said on the podcast. “That does not bother me. That is not in my world. It doesn’t apply to anything I have going on.”