former-ole-miss-quarterback-matt-corral-makes-shocking-comment-about-college-decision

Matt Corral’s college experience offers moments of regret, growth and redemption. However, the quarterback wishes his college football experience offered better competition to drive Corral to betterment. But hindsight is 20/20 and thanks to concerns about the quarterback’s mental health, he dropped in the 2022 NFL Draft into the late third-round to the Carolina Panthers.

In a moment of reflection upon reporting to training camp for the first time in his career, Corral shared some candid observations, rehashing some moments of intimate thought to the press. On why the quarterback chose Ole Miss, Corral said, “I took the easy way out because I felt I could play right away.”

Ole Miss was never his first choice. In fact, Corral committed to USC, then Florida before landing in Oxford, Mississippi. Corral reminisced, “Knowing what I know now and trusting my work ethic, I would have [gone] to a place that would have made me compete.”

Why does the quarterback wish his journey included more competition? A desire for greatness drives the mind. He enters training camp as the third-string behind Sam Darnold and the newly-acquired Baker Mayfield. But that doesn’t mean laying down and accepting a back-up spot or the practice squad. Corral says, “I’m going to try and compete and get the starting job.”

Another Uphill Climb for Matt Corral

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is feeling the heat entering the 2022 season. While Baker Mayfield likely takes precedence to begin the training camp quarterback battle, Rhule invites a competitive atmosphere. In speaking of the third-rounder, Rhule states, “I want us to be a competitive team. I talk about the competition all the time. You’ve got to fight for what you want.”

The third-year head coach also points to the Seattle Seahawks and former quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson – a third-rounder in 2012 – earned the starting gig over veteran Matt Flynn. The situation proved all right for Seattle, winning a Super Bowl less than two years later.

Rhule plans to take a similar approach with Mayfield, Darnold and Corral, saying, “I want competition. The best player will play.” While Corral faces two of the top three picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, maybe this third-rounder has some Rebel magic left in the tank.