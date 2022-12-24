former-patriots-star-willie-mcginest-breaks-silence-on-alleged-nightclub-assault

Willie McGinest is not at all happy about the news out there about him. The linebacker was allegedly caught on camera assaulting someone in a nightclub. McGinest was arrested for the incident in Los Angeles. The former Patriot is also an analyst on the NFL Network.

While at Delilah in West Hollywood, Willie McGinest was allegedly filmed walking up to a man. He can be seen punching him. During the video, you can see who is supposed to be McGinest, also wielding a bottle. He was arrested on December 12

Now, McGinest says that he is “embarrassed” in his first words since the arrest.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” McGinest wrote on Instagram via NY Post. “To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those that I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.”

Willie McGinest Taking Responsibility

The three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker has a lot to think about. It isn’t often that something like this happens, but when it does, it’s major. Willie McGinest doesn’t need to be fighting in nightclubs. Plain and simple.

“Most of all,” McGinest continued. “I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, roles as father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become. “It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should never have happened.”

So, the good news is Willie McGinest seems to be sincere. This is not a good look, and it feels like he’s really thought things over. Whatever comes of this will come. But McGinest has acknowledged his mistake and is hoping to move on.

We’ll see if we catch McGinest giving us NFL news soon. Hopefully, this ends up being a one-off moment.