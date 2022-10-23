former-penn-state-linebacker-dies-at-34

The Penn State Nittany Lion community is mourning the loss of former linebacker Bani Gbadyu after a fight with pancreatic cancer. Gbadyu was 34 years of age. The news was shared by friends, as well as teammates of the former college football player shared the news online. Since then the fanbase has responded in kind.

The Penn State linebacker was born in Liberia and played for Penn State from 2007-2010. It was just last month when Gbadyu was diagnosed with cancer. It was a terminal diagnosis. Back on September 10, the former player and his family attended their game against Ohio.

Stomach issues soon after that game led to the player getting his diagnosis.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce that Coach Bani Gbadyu lost his fight with pancreatic cancer,” the Lebanon Cedars football account tweeted out. “The Lebanon Football Family sends their condolences to his wife, Molly, and three children.”

After his career at Penn State, Gbadyu finished with 118 tackles.

The entire Penn State community is mourning the loss of their friend and former player.

Penn State Faces Minnesota

Meanwhile, the Penn State Nittany Lions face a challenge on the field. Playing against Minnesota on Saturday night, the Lions are looking to keep their winning ways. The Golden Gophers are going to try their hardest to upset the Nittany Lions. If they can get a win in Happy Valley, Minnesota can do a lot for their season.

This season has been good for Penn State. However, last week against Michigan, they dropped the ball. In a blowout loss, 41-17, the Nittany Lions had no response for their opponents. This week is a week to regroup, bounce back, and get a tune-up win in before facing off against Ohio State. The Big 10 is wide open right now and it will just take one or two games to separate the top team from the rest of the field.

A win would be great to get in memory of the former linebacker. It’s always hard when a beloved player goes through something like a battle with cancer. Fans will be thinking about Gbadyu as they cheer on their 2022 Nittany Lions.