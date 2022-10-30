WATCH: Former Pittsburgh Head Coach Bill Cowher Blasts Steelers’ Handling of QB Kenny Pickett

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher is calling out his former team. The CBS NFL analyst put the organization on blast for its handling of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett had a rough afternoon in Pittsburgh’s 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He completed 25-of-38 passes for 191 yards but fumbled twice (losing one), threw an interception and was sacked six times.

The rookie quarterback has endured a rocky start to his NFL career, throwing just two touchdown passes with seven interceptions. He’s also been sacked 12 times.

After the game, Cowher sounded off on Pittsburgh.

“You’re transitioning to a new quarterback, OK. And right now, I get worried about his confidence,” Cowher said. “I’ve seen this happen to other quarterbacks — take the ball out of his hands. Don’t ask him to do as much as you’re asking him to do.

“You’re 2-6. Understand it’s a period of transition. What’s in the best interest to develop this quarterback, who’s your quarterback of the future, without destroying his confidence?”

Bill Cowher calling out the Steelers handling of Kenny Pickett. Wow. pic.twitter.com/GFsX1T9BUq — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) October 30, 2022

Cowher suggested Pittsburgh running the football more, putting Pickett under center and not subjecting him to as much pressure. Will the Steelers staff listen to his advice?

Does Kenny Pickett Agree with Bill Cowher?

After another rough outing on Sunday, Kenny Pickett made some interesting comments to the media. His thoughts appear to line up with what Bill Cowher said following the Steelers’ loss to the Eagles in Week 8.

Per Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot, Pickett wasn’t too thrilled with how Sunday’s game went.

“It’s insane to keep doing the same things over and over and expect something different,” Pickett said. “We’ve been having these problems all year.”

The Steelers opened the year by starting Mitchell Trubisky. Four games into the year, Pittsburgh benched the veteran to play Pickett, getting the rookie experience for the future.

It’s safe to say there’s been more than a few growing pains during the transition.