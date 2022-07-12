Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Says Acrisure Stadium ‘Will Always Be Heinz Field’ Despite Name Change

Yinzer Nation was not happy yesterday after the Pittsburgh Steelers revealed that their 21-year-old home would no longer be the familiar Heinz Field, but Acrisure Stadium. And Ben Roethlisberger did not help the cause.

The newly-retired quarterback tweeted a message detesting the venue’s name change as he reminisced about his final home game from back in January 2022.

I can't believe it, it doesn't seem right or real! Home will always be Heinz Field! I will never forget the last game, and all the amazing fans at FOREVER HEINZ! — Ben.#ForeverHeinz



(Thanks to @ThompsonFoto12 & @YinzerSzn for the great photos!) pic.twitter.com/BnYTDp9zEp — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) July 11, 2022

I get that Ben Roethlisberger is trying to connect with the fans. And I understand where he is coming from here from a nostalgia standpoint, but the NFL is a business. The Steelers received $57 million from Heinz for the first 20 years of naming rights for the venue. Now, the franchise is getting $150 million from Acrisure for the next 15 years.

A man whose team paid him over $267 million during his 18-year career should be more understanding of that.

Honestly, the citizens of Pittsburgh should get to name the stadium, considering they paid for it.

What is Acrisure and How Did the Deal Get Done?

For those unaware (Ben Roethlisberger probably included), Acrisure is an insurance broker based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. They manage funds around the world, some of which come from oil reserves.

Over the past eight years, Acrisure has grown its revenue from $38 million to $3.5 billion. According to Insurance Journal, the company’s value is $23 billion.

For 21 years, the 68,400-capacity venue formerly known as Heinz Field has been known for its rowdy Steelers crowds in a huge sea of mustard-yellow seats. When the stadium first opened in 2001, Heinz purchased the naming rights in a 20-year, $57 million deal. The 57 is significant because Heinz has 57 different products.

The deal did expire after the 2020 campaign, but Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II and Heinz signed a one-season extension. In February 2022, Rooney spoke with local WPXI TV reporter Jenna Harner and said he was “optimistic” Heinz would re-up.

Will Heinz Field be Heinz Field next season?



With the naming rights to the stadium up, Steelers President Art Rooney II tells me he's optimistic about keeping the name as is. pic.twitter.com/84YnNqX0Mx — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) February 24, 2022

But they did not, and – voilà! – Acrisure Stadium it is until (at least) 2036. Sorry Ben Roethlisberger.