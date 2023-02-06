Terry Bradshaw Responds to Brutal Question From CNN Anchor About His Intelligence

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw recently sat down in the hot seat. However, Bradshaw recently appeared on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, and Wallace asked him a tough question, if it ever gets under his skin that people may view him as dumb.

“Yes. Oh, absolutely. Yeah, absolutely. The dumb image, I have yet to figure out. Um, a lot of interceptions my rookie year but my rookie interception record initially was broken by Peyton Manning considered one of the smartest quarterbacks. I threw 25, he threw 28. So I am upset,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw added, “I do get upset by the dumb image. I don’t like it being brought up. And I think probably some of my anger and frustration with it is, is I didn’t get enough support. I didn’t feel like personally, I didn’t get enough support from Pittsburgh. I thought Chuck Knoll could have stepped in and said ‘that’s the most ridiculous thing I have heard of’ after all, I called in my open plays. You can’t be too stupid and call in your own plays.”

Bradshaw is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in NFL history, spending 14 seasons with the Steelers and helping lead them to four Super Bowl victories. He’s a two-time Super Bowl MVP and a member of the Pro and College Football Hall of Fame.

Bradshaw’s perception impacting broadcasting career

He transitioned from playing to a sports broadcasting career, currently serving sports analyst and co-host of Fox NFL Sunday. He also further touched on how the perception of his intelligence has impacted his broadcasting career.

“But I have taken…I’ve taken that image and had some fun with it. Yeah, I’m kind of as you know, Chris, I like to have fun in interviews. I like to entertain people. If it’s at my expense, I’m fine with it,” Bradshaw explained. “But there are times, there are times, even at Fox, when it’s Terry’s always, you know the goofball and, and there are times where I’m I don’t say anything, but I do say to myself, enough, you know, enough.”

There’s no question that being a public figure comes with its fair share of unfair scrutiny. And hopefully, Bradshaw can continue to handle his perception the best he can moving through the rest of his career.