Former Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Addresses Possibility of NFL Return

Don’t call it a comeback for Ryan Fitzpatrick. No, seriously — the former NFL quarterback said he’s officially done with football and looks forward to the next chapter of his life.

Speaking with TMZ Sports recently, Fitzpatrick said his playing days have come to an end. He stepped down earlier this offseason after 17 years in the league.

“I’m retired,” Fitzpatrick told TMZ. “It’s official. I’m done.”

Fitzpatrick had a journey of an NFL career. During his nearly two decades in the league, the Harvard graduate played for nine teams in professional football. He ended his career with 34,990 yards and 223 touchdowns through the air. He also rushed for 21 scores.

After spending 17 years in the league, Fitzpatrick cited some injury concerns as a reason why he wouldn’t feel comfortable with a return to the NFL.

“I don’t know if my hip would be willing to and I’m comfortable what I’m doing right now,” Fitzpatrick said.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Leaves the Field for the Broadcast Booth

His playing days officially behind him, Ryan Fitzpatrick will still be part of the NFL in some capacity. He’s trading in his helmet for a microphone, joining the Thursday Night Football team on Amazon Prime.

“There’s still a lot of work and preparation that goes into talking about football,” Ryan said. “It’s more of the mental side of it than all the physical and recovery. I don’t get hit anymore which is nice.”

Amazon Prime has done an excellent job assembling an all-star broadcast team for the 2022 NFL season. Play-by-play man Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit will take control of game coverage. Fitzpatrick joins Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman as pre- and post-game analysts for Amazon.

The first NFL game on the Amazon Prime schedule for 2022 comes in Week 2. The streaming service will broadcast the Thursday, Sept. 15 showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.