Former Raiders Star Warren Sapp Says Colin Kaepernick’s Workout ‘Was One Of The Worst Ever’

During a recent interview, NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp didn’t mince words when discussing quarterback turned social activist Colin Kaepernick and a possible return to the gridiron. Kaepernick recently worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders, the franchise that Sapp played for from 2004 to 2007 before he retired. It sounds like Sapp has inside information on how Kap performed during his workout. Let’s just say it didn’t go well and Sapp doesn’t think we’ll be seeing Colin in the NFL anytime soon.

Warren Sapp joined VladTV last week for an interview about his life and legendary career in the NFL. In one segment of the discussion, Vlad asked Sapp about Kaepernick and his chances to make an NFL comeback. For years the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been rumored to return to the league.

Kaepernick has repeatedly stated his intent to make an NFL team’s roster over the years. In 2019, he worked out in Florida for media members and at least seven NFL teams in a bid to gain interest in his services. Additionally, he’s worked out publicly with current pros – and at halftime of Michigan football’s spring game this year took the field to show off his arm for scouts. Yet the Raiders seemed like they were the first organization to show true interest in him as a potential backup QB.

According to Sapp, there’s no way that’s going to happen. Especially since Sapp says Kaepernick had “one of the worst workouts ever.”

“Is Kaepernick coming back? He tried out for the Raiders recently but I heard the tryout wasn’t all that great,” Vlad asked his guest.

“No, no,” Sapp interjected. “I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right?”

Colin Kapernick's workout with the #Raiders “one of the worst workouts ever." according to former NFL Network analyst and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.



"Disaster"pic.twitter.com/4VwW34n6gz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 26, 2022

Colin Kaepernick’s Agent Responds to Warren Sapp Interview

Following the workout with the Raiders, the team shared that the tryout “went well.” But team officials shared no further details and they’ve been silent ever since about signing the quarterback.

It’s not entirely surprising, even if his workout wasn’t a complete disaster. Kaepernick hasn’t played a single snap under center since 2017 in San Francisco. But Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, pushed back against Sapp’s claims and denied that Kap’s workout went poorly.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager or the head coach,” Nalley said, according to Pro Football Talk. “I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

While Nalley and Sapp’s comments differ, only Raiders officials and Kap himself truly know how he performed in the workout. Sapp made further comments in his interview sharing surprise that footage from the tryout hasn’t come out. At a minimum, the former Raider expected drone footage from the workout to release so the public could see how he performed. You can hear Sapp’s full comments on Colin Kaepernick in the clip above.