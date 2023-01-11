Former Star College QB Has Searing Hot Take Following Georgia National Championship Win

After that absolute beatdown of TCU, folks were talking about Georgia all night. One former college QB had a hot take about the college football national championship. The Bulldogs pulled off the back-to-back dream. But, is it all because of luck and happenstance?

If you ask McKenzie Milton about Georgia’s national championships, there are a couple of reasons. Both of them include injuries that just so happened to give the Dawgs an edge in those back-to-back seasons.

What do you think about Milton’s take?

As good as Georgia has been the past two years if Jameson Williams &. Marvin Harrison Jr. don’t get hurt against them Georgia would have zero National Championships.. — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) January 10, 2023

The former Florida State and Central Florida passer dazzled while in college. Of course, he was the QB of the 2017 “national championship” team the Golden Knights had. That Peach Bowl win was massive.

There is no doubt that Milton knows the game. But is Georgia just a couple of injuries not happening away from being trophyless? Perhaps. That comeback last-second win over Ohio State was insane! Marvin Harrison Jr. might have been able to make a difference. A year ago, Alabam led the Bulldogs at the time of Jameson Williams’ injury.

The thing is, we will never know if Georgia would have lost. All we have is what we have. Georgia is the national champion in back-to-back seasons.

National Championship Drives Fans Wild

No matter what McKenzie Milton has to say about it, Georgia fans don’t care. They won the natty in back-to-back seasons and celebrated accordingly. The streets of Athens were filled with students and fans looking to have some fun and cause some trouble.

There were videos and photos shared online of people lighting things on fire, storming the streets, and climbing poles. It is just like the same scene we have seen in other cities after major championships.

This is one of those things that is just a reality of college athletics. Sometimes you flip a car or two and light some stuff on fire because you’re so damn happy. Bulldogs fans made sure that they got all of the pent-up energy out in one go last night.

We can play the “what if” game all we want. The reality of it is, you have to play the game with what you’re dealt. Georgia went into SoFi Stadium on Monday night and left no doubt on the field. 65-7 is a decisive way to win the national championship.