Former Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Set to Fight MMA Star Uriah Hall in Boxing Debut

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell will fight ex-UFC star Uriah Hall in Hall’s boxing debut. The match will take place on Saturday, October 29th.

The NFL vs. MMA matchup was added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard. The fight takes place in Glendale, Arizona.

The four-round contest has been contracted at 195 pounds. Therefore, if either man weighs above 200 on weigh-in day, they’ll be disqualified, per officials. Bell and Hall are both making their professional boxing debuts. Their gloves will be 10 ounces. Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions promotes the card and Showtime will distribute they fight pay-per-view.

“I’m just as excited to watch Hall versus Bell as I am for Paul versus Silva,” Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said. “You have a legitimate top-10 MMA striker versus a world-class athlete who has proven he has true boxing skills and knockout power.”

“This fight elevates our pay-per-view to a new level,” Bidarian said. “These guys will undoubtedly put on an unforgettable fight for the fans in the stands and those tuning in.”

However, Bell actually called out Paul last December for fighting smaller fighters with no boxing experience. Now, he’s found his way on the undercard of Paul’s bout.

In July, Bell announced he would not play in the NFL this season as he explored his future in boxing. Back on September 10th, Bell knocked out former All-Pro tailback Adrian Peterson in the fifth round of an exhibition match.

Lately, Bell has been training at Fortune Gym in Los Angeles ahead of the fight.

Le’Veon Bell Says Uriah Hall “Is Not Built Like Me”

“As soon as Most Valuable Promotions approached me about joining the Paul-Silva pay-per-view, I told them I want in and didn’t care who the opponent was,” Bell said. “Uriah Hall is going to feel my punching power and tap out like he’s getting submitted. He is not built like me.”

However, Hall’s combat sports experience far outweighs Le’Veon Bell’s. The Jamaican fighter grew up in New York and trains in Dallas. The fighter spent 17 years in the MMA and nine years in the UFC. However, at 38, Hall announced his retirement from the promotion in August at UFC 276. He lost to Andre Muniz on July 2, his second straight loss.

Many regard Hall’s greatest feature his trademark strength. Additionally, he was a top prospect on The Ultimate Fighter in 2013. Back then, he landed a brutal spinning hook kick knockout victory on the show.

Many know Hall for his brutal knockouts. His eight KO/TKO victories are tied with Anderson Silva and Thiago Silva for the most in the middleweight division of the promotion.

“Le’Veon Bell, I hope you bring your best,” Hall said. “I know I will.”

Meanwhile, Jake Paul now stands 5-0 as a professional boxer. The YouTube star headlines the card against former longtime UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Silva, one of the greatest MMA fighters ever, also still currently holds the record for most consecutive victories in UFC history with 16.

Chris Avila, a UFC and Bellator veteran from Nate Diaz’s camp, will face off against another YouTube star. Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski faces off against Avila on the undercard.

Lastly, 18-year-old fighter Ashton Sylve will spar against veteran Braulio Rodriguez in his toughest test of his young career.