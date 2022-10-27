Former Super Bowl MVP Says Tom Brady Attending Robert Kraft’s Wedding Created ‘Distraction’

Tom Brady continues to catch heat and face scrutiny this season after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dipped below the .500 mark. This time, it’s former Super Bowl MVP and NFL analyst Phil Simms expressing concerns over the quarterback’s actions.

On an episode of Inside the NFL, Simms said that Brady has created multiple distractions throughout the offseason and into the 2022 campaign. Specifically, he pointed to the seven-time Super Bowl champion taking a break during training camp and recently attending the wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“The distractions caused by him: Going away for 10 days in training camp, what went on with the wedding is a distraction to the football team. It hurts,” Simms said, per FOX News.

Tampa Bay dropped a 21-3 game to the Carolina Panthers last week, falling to 3-4 on the season. It’s the first time since 2002 Brady has been below the .500 mark as a starting quarterback this late in the year.

Brady attended the wedding before Tampa Bay’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buccaneers lost that game 20-18.

Phil Simms Says Tom Brady Would ‘Stay Retired’ if Time Travel Existed

Tom Brady has faced a lot during this season. Not only has Tampa Bay struggled on the field this year, but the quarterback is also going through public relationship problems with wife Gisele Bündchen.

While Simms avoided the marital stuff, he does believe that Brady would’ve stayed retired if he could go back in time. He says the injuries and lack of success can be hard to handle.

“If you could go back in time, Tom Brady would stay retired down in Tampa, no doubt about it,” Simms said. “He didn’t know he was going to lose his center and two guards, that’s one thing.”

Simms comments comes around the same time that Bündchen reportedly offered her husband an ultimatum. She told Brady to either retire or she’s “gone for good,” according to a report from U.S. Weekly.

As successful as Brady’s career in the NFL has been, there’s no question the 2022 season has been a disaster on several fronts.