Former Super Bowl Winning Coach Slams Chicago Bears Offense: Worst ‘Since 0-16 Lions’

Mike Martz coached the St. Louis Rams to Super Bowl XXXIV glory from the offensive coordinator position. The Rams ranked first in yards and points on offense. That trend continued the next two seasons after Dick Vermeil stepped down and the team promoted Martz to head coach in 2000.

However, once the NFL coach started the 2005 season with three losses in five games, St. Louis fired Martz. After stops in Detroit and San Francisco as offensive coordinator, Lovie Smith hired Martz for the same role with the Chicago Bears.

Smith, Martz’s defensive coordinator with St. Louis before joining the Bears in 2004, entrusted his pal with the development of an underperforming offense with immense talent. But Chicago’s offense produced the 30th and 24th ranking phases. Martz left the sideline after 2011 for good.

But while ranking NFC quarterbacks and offenses for The 33rd Team, Martz had a harsh sentiment for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. “Fields is a guy that makes a lot of mistakes and is not particularly accurate at times,” said the long-time pro coach.

But he didn’t stop there when piling onto his former organization. Martz said, “He’s not a quick read-and-react guy, and he’s on a horrendous team. But I don’t know if I’ve seen an offense that bad in talent since the 0-16 Detroit Lions (in 2008). They just don’t have anybody there.”

Hard times in Chicago 😬 pic.twitter.com/MyPwrLAmFx — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 24, 2022

Are The Chicago Bears Embarking on Journey Toward Misery?

No. Last season’s misery brought a full-scale house cleaning. With new coaches, new management and a large chunk of the roster fresh from other rosters, it’s a completely new look from the 2021 Bears. Throughout the offseason, fans have praised the efforts of head coach Matt Eberflus.

However, general manager Ryan Pace received his largest victory, outlasting linebacker Roquan Smith’s ‘hold-in’. The future first-team All-Pro returned to practice last week after missing the first few weeks of training camp over a contract dispute. While Smith called the negotiations “distasteful”, his return is the only important factor for the team and fan base.

And while the offense lacks proven talent, one glaring difference from previous seasons is competency from the staff. While the talent level has dipped throughout certain positions on the roster, proper fundamentals could create a fun product. That includes the absence of a playoff berth. Are the Chicago Bears finally trending in a positive direction?