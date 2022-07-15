Former Tennessee Titans Defensive Back Jason McCourty Announces Retirement From NFL After 13 Seasons

After a 13-year career in the NFL, former Tennessee Titans defensive back Jason McCourty is hanging it up. The one-time Super Bowl champion made his announcement in a post on Instagram on Friday afternoon.

McCourty, 34, played for four organizations in the NFL during his career. He spent most of his time in Nashville, playing for the Titans from 2009-16. The former Rutgers star had his children set up his announcement in a touching post on social media.

“[I’m] officially retiring from the National Football League,” McCourty said. “These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey.”

Tennessee selected McCourty in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He played in 173 career games and made 141 starts over the course of his career. After the 2016 season with the Titans, the defensive back had stops with the Cleveland Browns (2017), New England Patriots (2018-20) and Miami Dolphins (2021).

McCourty retires with 744 tackles, 108 pass break-ups, 18 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns to his name. In his Instagram post, the 13-year NFL veteran says he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family.

Jason McCourty’s Super Bowl Run in New England

One of the most memorable years of Jason McCourty’s 13-season NFL career came in the playoffs following the 2018 campaign. In his first year with the New England Patriots, the defensive back finally added a Super Bowl ring to his list of accomplishments.

The Patriots finished the regular season with an 11-5 record and McCourty played a key role in the team’s success. He closed out that year with 70 tackles, 10 passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble while starting 12 of 16 games.

During New England’s playoff run, he started in all three postseason contests and tallied 10 stops, nine of which were solo tackles. He also broke up four passes. None of which were more important than the one in Super Bowl LIII.

With the Patriots leading 3-0 midway through the third quarter, McCourty broke up a guaranteed touchdown pass that would’ve given the Los Angeles Rams a 7-3 advantage.

Jason McCourty made one of the most underrated clutch plays in recent Super Bowl memory.



He came out of nowhere to break up this sure fire TD pass that would have given the Rams a lead in Super Bowl LIII.



Thanks in large part to that moment, New England went on to defeat the Rams 13-3, giving McCourty his first Super Bowl ring.