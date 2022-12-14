former-ucf-football-star-jake-hescock-dies-at-25

Jake Hescock, a former tight end at UCF, has passed away at 25. According to several reports, Hescock died after suffering cardiac arrest.

Per reports from the Orlando Sentinel, Hescock had a heart attack on Sunday while running in Boston. A bystander performed CPR before he was taken to the hospital. Once admitted, doctors placed him on life support. According to posts online from his close family and friends, Hescock tragically suffered major brain trauma before passing away.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to say my cousin Jake has passed on,” Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, one of Hescock’s cousins, penned mournfully on Facebook. “May he rest in peace and forever shine his bright soul upon us.”

After the news broke of his passing, heartfelt tributes flooded in from his friends, former teammates, and coaches.

“We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing,” UCF head coach Gus Malzahn penned on Twitter. “He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family.”

In addition, Wisconsin’s football team, where Hescock began his college athletic career, also released their own condolences.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of former Badger Jake Hescock. Taken from us too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” they wrote.

Jake Hescock’s former teammates pen heartfelt tributes for the tight end

Hescock, who was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, attended Salisbury School in Connecticut before heading to Wisconsin for college. After his freshman season, the tight end transferred to UCF. There, he played from 2017 to 20201. During his career, he caught 21 passes, six of which were touchdowns. In 2019, the 6-foot-seven athlete became the team’s top tight end, recording 9 catches for 87 yards and a pair of scores.

After graduating, he moved back to Massachusetts and retired from the sport.

Now, both current and former football players at UCF as well as staff members are sharing messages about Hescock’s tragic passing.

“Jake Hescock was one of the most authentic guys I’ve ever been around,” former UCF quarterback Mikey Keene penned on Twitter. “He was an incredible person and an even better friend. He made everyone around him a better person. Rest in Peace brother.”

Added UCF linebacker Quade Mosier: “Always the craziest dude in the room! Was always a big brother to me since I got to UCF. Going to miss the river with you, Jake.”

“I’m going to miss you big guy,” UCF offensive lineman Sam Jackson wrote on Twitter along with a photo of Hescock. “Going to miss you Jake,” UCF center Matt Lee wrote. “Fly high.”