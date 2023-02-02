Former UNC Star Gets Heated After Being Booed by Tar Heel Fans

Former North Carolina star Jason Capel didn’t get the warmest welcome in his return to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. The Pitt assistant coach, and brother of head coach, Jeff Capel, was pretty peeved about it, too.

Jason reportedly started yelling outside the Panthers’ locker room following the game between Pitt and North Carolina. The former forward, who played for UNC from 1998-2002, felt disrespected.

“Y’all gonna disrespect me? All I did for this program? Y’all gonna boo me? I held this s— together when Matt Doherty tore it apart. F— that s—,” Jason said, per Mitchell Northam of WUNC.

Apparently, both Jason and Jeff felt that North Carolina’s social media team crossed a line before the game. A tweet that included Creighton Lebo — who wears Jason’s old No. 25 jersey — was taken as a slight by the Pitt coaches before the contest.

𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐘 at home.



🆚 Pittsburgh

🕖 7:00 PM ET

📍 Chapel Hill, NC

📺 ACC Network pic.twitter.com/hbgCtO0NID — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 1, 2023

Fans giving Jason a hard time during the game apparently set him off. Maybe he’s taking things just a little too personally.

Pitt did end up getting the last laugh, defeating North Carolina 65-64.

Jeff Capel Defends Brother Jason After Pitt Beats UNC

After Pitt snuck out a victory over North Carolina on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill, head coach Jeff Capel talked about the situation between his brother, Jason, and the Tar Heels.

“My brother loves this school. He dreamt of coming here as a player when we were little … this is the place he always dreamt of playing,” Jeff said. “And, he wore that jersey with a lot of pride. Since he’s left here, there’s been a lot of disrespect towards him.

Jeff then brought up the tweet sent out by UNC’s social media team.

“You know, social media, you try to be funny, you try to do whatever, but I thought it was them trolling him,” Jeff said. “It’s a complicated relationship between him and North Carolina. He loves it, but at times I don’t think he feels that back.”

If it makes the Capels feel better, they earned bragging rights over the Tar Heels this season. Pitt defeated UNC in both meetings this year.