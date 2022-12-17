Former Vikings Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Released: Report

A medical examiner has released the cause of Adam Zimmer’s death. The former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator died of complications of “chronic ethanol use disorder.”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office released the findings of its autopsy late Friday. The coroner ruled that the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer died of natural causes. Adam Zimmer died Oct. 31. At the time of his passing, he was working remotely as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was 38.

An ethanol use disorder means someone needs to drink more in order to get the same effect from alcohol. It can be triggered by withdrawal symptoms if someone quickly limits their alcohol intake, including quitting entirely.

Police discovered Adam Zimmer’s body in his home in Mendola Heights, Minn. Officers responded to a welfare check after receiving a call that someone had “passed out from drinking.” According to the police report, officers said Zimmer was on the couch. And that he “appeared to have bruising or blood pooling around his eye.”

Adam Zimmer was a third generation coach. His grandfather spent 35 years coaching high school football in Illinois. Mike Zimmer was the head coach of the Vikings from 2014-21.

Mike Zimmer added Adam to his first staff with the Vikings. Adam coached linebackers the entire time spent with the Vikings. He also was elevated to co-defensive coordinator in 2020. He worked in that role through the end of last season and until the Vikings made a change at head coach.

Adam Zimmer coached for 16 seasons in the NFL. His first stop was with the New Orleans Saints in 2006. He also coached for the Kansas City Chiefs. At the time of his death, he was working for the Bengals for the second time in his career.