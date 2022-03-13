Former WWE Star Scott Hall on Life Support: Diamond Dallas Page Posts Heartfelt Reaction

Diamond Dallas Page sent healing thoughts Scott Hall’s way as the former WWE star was fighting for his life in a Georgia hospital.

Word broke this weekend that Scott Hall was on life support because of complications from hip replacement surgery. The site PW Torch reported the news about the 63-year-old Hall, who suffered a series of heart attacks after a blood clot.

Diamond Dallas Page quote tweeted an article about Hall’s surgery Saturday night. He wrote: “Speedy recovery my brother.”

Speedy recovery my brother💥💎https://t.co/mm8XGkQ4SD — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 13, 2022

PW Torch reported that Hall is being treated at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga.

Diamond Dallas Page and Scott Hall had a long-time relationship on the wrestling scene. Page definitely helped Hall change through the years.

DDP Transformed Scott Hall into George Michael Lookalike

It was only two months ago that DDP shared a story about how he helped transform Hall’s wrestling look and persona. Hall called him about getting into the WCW. And DDP, after making calls of his own and thinking about the idea, contacted Hall. Of all people, his inspiration was pop star George Michael.

“I told him, ‘I have an idea where we change your look completely,” DDP recalled in his podcast back in January. “We dye your hair jet black. Honky Tonk is the only one who has black hair.’ He said, ‘Ok, I’ll do it.’ I called Magnum and said, ‘What if I can completely change Scott Hall’s look?’ He said, ‘All right, just bring him up.’ I called Scott back to let him know.”

“That night, I’m watching MTV. I see George Michael and he’s got a leather outfit on, but he’s got the brush cut beard. I called Scott at 2 in the morning. (And ) I said, ‘You have to shave that walrus mustache. You have to get that 5 o’clock shadow.’ He showed up with that brush cut look. He looked like a movie star. We dyed his hair and nobody recognized him. That was the beginning of a two time Hall of Famer.”

As Razor Ramon, Hall Was Wrestling’s Bad Guy

Before the WCW, Scott Hall was Razor Ramon, aka The Bad Guy, in the WWE matches in the early 1990s. He’d wear gold chains and would flick a toothpick at anyone who irritated him. He helped Ric Flair defeat “Macho Man” Randy Savage for a WWE title. His biggest victory was over Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match at WrestleMania X.

But in WCW, Hall teamed with Kevin Nash to form The Outsiders. With the addition of Hulk Hogan, the group morphed into the New World Order. And the NWO became a big part of WCW Nitro.

Diamond Dallas Page did more than just change Scott Hall’s look. When Hall left wrestling, DDP helped him get sober.