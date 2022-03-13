Former WWE Star Scott Hall on Life Support: Report

Former WWE and WCW wrestler Scott Hall (63) is currently on life support in a hospital in Georgia after suffering three heart attacks last night.

Recently, Hall had to have hip replacement surgery. Following his recovery, he suffered a severe complication when a blood clot got loose, according to PWTorch. Consequently, he experienced three subsequent heart attacks that led to his admittance to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga.

Hall first came into the spotlight in the mid-80s in the AWA as Curt Hennig’s tag-team partner. His career would continue to build when he officially took the stage name, Razor Ramon, in WWE. Then in WCW, he and Kevin Nash formed The Outsiders, giving the wrestling company’s ratings a serious boost. Soon after, Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall founded the group that was called the NWO.

Scott Hall was born into a military family on October 20, 1958. For much of his childhood, his family traveled around the country and the world, including to Munich, Germany. When he returned to the State’s, Hall would attend college at St. Mary’s College in Maryland where he earned a degree in pre-med. At the time, the WWE star hoped to become a pediatrician, but he had also just begun his training for wrestling. Eventually, the latter took over his career.

Former WWE Star Scott Hall’s Debut in Wrestling

In 1984, Scott Hall stepped into the public ring for the first time as Razor Ramon. Hall based his wrestling persona on some of his favorite characters in gangster movies as a child.

According to the WWE star’s official IMDB page, this was Scott Hall’s first quote upon arriving to WCW:

“Hey! You people, you know who I am. But you don’t know why I’m here. Where is Billionaire Ted? Where is the Nacho Man? That punk can’t even get in the building. Me? I go where I want, whenever I want! And where, oh where is Scheme Gene? ‘Cause I’ve got a scoop for you. When that Ken doll look-a-like, when that weatherman wannabe comes out here later tonight, I got a challenge for him. For Billionaire Ted, for the Nacho Man, and for anybody else in WCW. Hey, you wanna go to way? You wanna war? You’re gonna get one!”

Hall’s career with WCW ended in October 2000, supposedly for drunken behavior on a tour in Germany. Following his dismissal, Hall earned custody of his two children and held a part-time career in wrestling.

Some of his most recent developments include a few voice-overs for WWE video games as well as several TV specials. Scott Hall’s last WWE match was in May of last year.

Outsider hopes that the wrestling veteran makes a full recovery.