Former WWE Superstar ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Detained Home Intruder at Gunpoint

When an intruder broke into “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan’s South Carolina home recently, the former WWE superstar took matters into his own hands. According to TMZ Sports, he detained the individual at gunpoint until authorities arrived.

Duggan told Wrestling Inc. that an intruder broke into his home on Thursday, Dec. 8. The wrestling legend took down the individual and held him at gunpoint using a .44 caliber pistol.

Duggan said that the intruder attempted to get into the house to escape another legal issue. He knocked on multiple doors around the home before entering through an unlocked door. Debra, Duggan’s wife, was also in the home at the time of the incident.

After the incident, Duggan thanked the Kershaw County Police Department for handling the situation.

“We would like to thank the Kershaw County Sherriff’s Department for their prompt and professional response last week,” he said. “Thanks to everyone for the concern and well wishes.”

Jim Duggan’s History in the Ring

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan might be his most popular persona, but it wasn’t the WWE star’s only. During his time in the ring, he also went by “Hacksaw” Higgins, The Convict, Derek Wood and King Duggan.

He made his debut in the ring in 1979 and was the winner of the first-ever Royal Rumble match in 1988. He won one United States Heavyweight title and was the final World Television Champion.

Most wrestling fans will remember Duggan’s iconic prop, carrying a 2×4 around the ring. It actually started as a form of actual protection during his early wrestling career and translated well to the world of sports entertainment.

Duggan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.