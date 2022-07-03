Fourth of July 2022: How, When to Watch Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

For most of the country, Fourth of July is a day to celebrate America’s independence. For some, though, the holiday marks the most competitive day of the year. Monday, competitive eaters will take centerstage at Coney Island in New York City for the 2022 edition of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Most of us will be enjoying our fair share of burgers and hot dogs on Monday but competitive eaters will take that to an entirely different level on July 4. Curious to see how many tube steaks these competitive eaters can put away?

ESPN will have you covered if you plan to watch from home this year.

Television Info for 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

For the 19th-consecutive year, ESPN will cover Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The event will return to Nathan’s Famous original restaurant on the Coney Island Boardwalk. The event was held elsewhere the previous two years due to the pandemic.

Women’s event coverage: 9:45 a.m. CT (ESPN 3)

Men’s event coverage: 11:00 a.m. CT (ESPNEWS)

The network will also re-air the events at 3 p.m. CT and 9 p.m. CT on ESPN.

ESPN announced some unique tweaks to coverage of this year’s hot dog eating contest. John Anderson will provide play-by-play coverage of the live event this year and Major League Eating’s Richard Shea will have analysis of the contests.

Isolation cameras will also focus on top-ranked women’s competitive eater Miki Sudo and 14-time Mustard Belt winner Joey Chestnut. In 2019, Sudo set a personal record after consuming 48 hot dogs. Chestnut is looking to bust his personal-best of 76 – which he set in 2021.

According to ESPN, Nathan’s Famous will donate 100,000 hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City. It’s a donation the restaurant makes each year.

GOAT of Competitive Eating vs. Goat of NFL QBs?

All of Joey Chestnut’s focus is on the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Challenge heading into the Fourth of July. But the legend of competitive eating says there’s one challenge he’d like to see become a reality.

Chatting with TMZ Sports about the 2022 hot dog eating contest, Chestnut talked about dominating the sport at 38 years old. He said he draws inspiration from NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who is still winning Super Bowls into his 40s.

When asked if he’d like to challenge Brady to an eating contest, Chestnut said it’s something he’d enjoy.

“I don’t know what he can out-eat me in,” Chestnut told TMZ Sports. “It would be awesome to eat against him in any food.”

So, maybe at some point down the road we’ll see that fun challenge. For now, though, Chestnut is focused on winning a 15th Mustard Belt.