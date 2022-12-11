FOX Cuts to Seahawks-Panthers Game Amid 49ers Beatdown of Buccaneers

Well, that got pretty ugly, didn’t it? In what was supposed to be an entertaining game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers, things got a little too lopsided. So one-sided, in fact, that FOX decided to swap its NFL broadcast coverage to the Carolina Panthers–Seattle Seahawks game.

It didn’t go particularly well for Tampa Bay in the first half, falling behind 28-0 through the first 30 minutes. Life didn’t get any better for Tom Brady and company in the second quarter, going down 35-0.

After the Bucs gave up the third-quarter touchdown, FOX decided to switch the broadcast. That put a game between the Panthers (4-8) and the Seahawks (7-5) in primetime.

It’s gotten so bad for Brady that FOX switched to Sam Darnold vs Geno Smith

pic.twitter.com/00sAgx5TJ5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 11, 2022

This was not one of the highlights of Tom Brady’s career with the Buccaneers. It might be one of the ugliest performances of his time in the NFL, quite honestly.

Fans React to FOX Changing Broadcast

Fans tuned into Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and 49ers weren’t too thrilled to see the broadcast change to the Panthers-Seahawks game. They had plenty of things to say on social media.

“I’m pissed!! You never count out Brady or at least the excitement of him working to bring it back!!” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added, “AND its blacked out on Sunday Ticket so niners fans don’t get to enjoy it.”

One fan thought if Tampa Bay was the one leading, things might be different: “If it was Brady beating the 49ers we’ll still be able to watch it.” Another chimed in, “So horrible we were watching the niners destroy them which was nice!!”

It’s not too common for a network to switch a football game before the score buts final, but things just got a little too ugly in San Francisco this week.