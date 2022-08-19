FOX Sports Announces Urban Meyer’s Return to ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ Pregame Show

Urban Meyer will be heading back to your television screens this fall. That’s right, the three-time national championship-winning coach returns to FOX Sports to be part of the Big Noon Kickoff pregame show crew for the 2022 season.

FOX Sports announced that Meyer will be returning to the set for the upcoming college football season. He was part of the original analyst crew for the 2019 season and participated through the 2020 campaign.

Meyer took the head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2021 season, leaving an analyst spot vacant for the year. Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops filled that role.

“Big Noon Kickoff returns with its original cast, Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer, together again on the road this fall,” FOX’s statement read. “For the first time ever, Big Noon Kickoff travels each week of the season, previewing the day’s best matchups from campuses across the nation.”

Meyer served as the head coach at Florida from 2005-10, winning national championships in 2006 and 2008. After a one-year absence in 2011, he took the job at Ohio State, where he coached from 2012-18. The Buckeyes won the inaugural College Football Playoff national title following the 2014 season.

The 2022 college football season kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 27.

FOX’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ Competes with ESPN’s College GameDay

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show has gained plenty of popularity in its short existence. It’s become an alternative to ESPN’s College GameDay.

The FOX version of a college football pregame show started primarily as a studio program in 2019, with some travel included. The network landed some big names as analysts, including Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer.

It’s a star-studded panel, to be sure. Both Leinart and Bush won a Heisman Trophy while at USC. Quinn was one of the nation’s most prominent quarterback’s during his time at Notre Dame. Meyer won three national championships.

With Big Noon Kickoff traveling across the country, it’s now a direct competitor with College GameDay. It should be interesting to see how the ratings look for each of these pregame shows.