FOX Sports Issues Apology for Using 9/11 Memorial Site for Red Sox, Yankees Graphic

After receiving a fair amount of backlash regarding its use of the 9/11 Memorial site for its Baseball Night in America graphics on Saturday, FOX Sports has issued an apology. The network released a statement on Sunday afternoon.

Saturday night, FOX Sports aired the second of a three-game series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. During a transition, the network used an aerial shot of the 9/11 Memorial reflective pools and inserted the logos of each team.

When images were posted to social media, many called out the network for its blunder. FOX did not immediately respond but released the following apology Sunday.

Can someone tell ⁦@FOXSports⁩ never to do this again? Beyond offensive. pic.twitter.com/Jf7D8DXLKf — Carol Eggers (@ceggersmidwest) July 17, 2022

“During last night’s telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic,” a spokesperson said, via Deadline. “We sincerely apologize and regret the decision.”

The pools at Ground Zero memorialize those who lost their lives during the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Names of the victims who died are engraved on the bronze parapets surrounding the site.

Social Media Responds to FOX Sports’ Graphic

There might not have been any ill-intentions behind FOX Sports using the reflective pools for logo graphics, but that didn’t matter. The network saw plenty of backlash via Twitter for its poor decision.

Fans of MLB chimed in by the hundreds, calling the graphics offensive and done in poor taste. Below are a handful of the reactions from Saturday night’s Baseball Night in America coverage:

Hard to believe. @FOXSports owes the 9/11 community an apology. On air. For those who do not recognize this aerial image, it is Ground Zero of the 9/11 attacks. The logos are where the WTC Twin Towers used to be, now the sacred pools of the @Sept11Memorial. — 9/11 Day (@911day) July 17, 2022

For the out of towners: pic.twitter.com/uF1ByRxklH — Jac (@dubnoxious) July 17, 2022

I'll be honest, it took me a hot second to figure out what was going on here but when I did… https://t.co/7vopkLhOxJ pic.twitter.com/C67Gzf05ze — Brendon (@BDCLE29) July 17, 2022

It took the network some time, but eventually, it made the right decision. There weren’t any harmful intentions, but it still proved to be in poor taste.

According to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website, the pools are the largest man-made waterfalls in North America. This year will mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the United States.