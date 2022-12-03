Fox’s Insane NFL TV Ratings This Year Say a Lot About Troy Aikman, Joe Buck

Fox’s NFL Ratings have been through the roof this year, and Thanksgiving was no exception. The Giants-Cowboys game Thanksgiving Day on Fox broke the record as the most-watched regular-season game since 1988, when these numbers were first recorded.

Some believe the record-breaking numbers may serve as a reflection of fans being happy that longtime announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left the booth for ESPN. The pair’s move to ESPN is worth an estimated total of $170 million over a five-year period.

However, obviously, Fox’s NFL ratings were inflated by the holiday. Millions of families across the country watched the game, with it serving as background noise in many households. However, Fox surely appreciated the holiday bump.

It’s estimated that 42 million people tuned in for the Giants-Cowboys matchup, where new broadcasting team Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen have won fans over.

However, it’s also expected that Olsen will be replaced by Tom Brady for next season, and that reported deal looks like $375 million over ten years.

In the past few years, the network world has been racing to compete for the best broadcasters. Many analysts hopped networks as they paper-chased. CBS signed Tony Romo for nearly $180 million for 10 years. NBC just extended Cris Collinsworth with a $12.5 million annual salary, up from a reported $4 million per year.

Fox’s NFL Ratings Have Stayed Strong Despite Departures of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been partners for a long time.

Joe Buck is the son of sportscaster Jack Buck. Buck has worked for Fox Sports from its 1994 inception through 2022. In his time at the network, he held roles as lead play-by-play announcer for the network’s National Football League and Major League Baseball games.

He also served as the play-by-play announcer for the World Series from 1996 to 2021, with the exceptions of 1997 and 1999. Those years, Bob Costas covered those World Series for NBC.

On the other hand, Troy Aikman has been in the broadcasting booth since retiring from the NFL. Aikman, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, He won three Super Bowl titles with the Dallas Cowboys. He retired after the 2000 season and became a color commentator for NFL on Fox from 2001-2021.

In 2022, he was named the color commentator for ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts. Joe Buck joined him at ESPN shortly after, where he serves as the lead play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football.

Aikman was also a co-owner of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series team Hall of Fame Racing from 2005 to 2009. He owned this along with fellow former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach. Aikman is also a part-owner of the San Diego Padres in Major League Baseball (MLB).

We’ll see if Fox’s NFL ratings continue doing well with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen at the helm, and we’ll have to wait and see if Tom Brady does in fact replace Olsen next season.