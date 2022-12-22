Franco Harris’ Last-Ever Interview Surfaces Following Pittsburgh Steelers Legend’s Death

Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday morning, and his last-ever interview has surfaced. Harris was set to have his No. 32 retired by the franchise this week as his former team takes on the Raiders. He was 72.

Despite being 72 years old, Franco Harris looked amazingly young and healthy in his last interview. It has been 50 years since the Immaculate Reception took place. A perfect time to honor Harris with a number retirement.

That last interview was with “Not Just Football With Cam Heyward.” The two Steelers talked about the good old days and the big play in question.

“You know, there’s so much of it that I can’t actually remember, but I do watch the film and I do try to put the pieces together, but – I guess I want to say that, I’ll start out with, 1972 I’m a rookie,” Harris said, via TMZ. “The last winning season for the Steelers was 1963. And here we are in 1972 and we go 11-3. How incredible is that?”

That team was major for Pittsburgh and what the franchise is today.

“So we go into the playoffs, right? Second time in Steelers 40 year history. Second time in about 40 years they go to the playoffs. We’re playing the Oakland Raiders and we’re winning by 6-0 you know? In the fourth quarter, it was 0-0 until the third quarter. Tough defensive game.”

That’s when he breaks it down and talks about the end of the game. Oakland scores with Kenny Stabler and takes the lead, then all of a sudden Franco Harris finds himself with the ball in his hands – and he couldn’t remember anything after that.

NFL World Honors Franco Harris

The Immaculate Reception is one of those moments that has lived on for 50 years. You can bring it up with just about any NFL fan, young or old, and they can likely tell you at least a little bit about it. Steelers and Raiders, the perfect embodiment of 1970s football.

The NFL world took the time on Wednesday to honor Franco Harris for his contributions not just to the Steelers but to the history of the sport.

“Woke up this morning to the devastating news that my friend Franco Harris passed away during the night,” Hall of Famer Tony Dungy wrote on Twitter. “One of the kindest gentlest men I have ever known. He was a great person & great teammate. Hall of Fame player but so much more than that. A tremendous role model for me!”

Dungy and Harris were teammates together with the Steelers.