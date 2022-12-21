Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer, Dead at 72

Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Pro Football Football Hall of Fame running back, passed away Wednesday morning. He was 72.

His death comes days before the Steelers are slated to retire his No. 32 during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Harris will be the third Steeler to have his number retired, joining Ernie Stautner (70) and “Mean” Joe Greene (75). He is the first offensive player to earn the distinction. The ceremony is part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception, the play in which made Harris famous.

Looking back on the sights, sounds, and statistics of the Immaculate Reception. #Immaculate50



📺 #LVvsPIT Saturday at 8:15 PM ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/KLDIjNg8K6 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2022

Voted the greatest play in NFL history during the league’s 100th anniversary season in 2020, the Immaculate Reception occurred during the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Steelers and Raiders in 1972. With Pittsburgh trailing 7-6 and facing fourth-and-10 from their own 40-yard line with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, quarterback Terry Bradshaw heaved one downfield intended for running back French Fuqua. Fuqua collided with Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum and the ball whizzed backwards towards Harris.

Nearly everyone on the field stopped playing — Harris didn’t. He kept his legs churning, hauling in the ball inches above the turf at Three Rivers Stadium. Harris then turned on the jets, racing by several Raiders defenders on his way to the end zone. His heroics gave the Steelers their first playoff victory in the franchise’s four-decade history.

“The Immaculate Reception marked the turning point in franchise history,” Steelers team president Art Rooney II said in September. “My grandfather once was quoted saying, ‘Before Franco got here, we didn’t win much. Since he got here, we don’t lose.’ I think that sums it up pretty good. Franco’s impact on the franchise would be hard to overstate.”

Franco Harris: NFL Icon, Pittsburgh Steelers Legend

A Fort Dix, New Jersey, native, Harris played football collegiately at Penn State (1969-1971). Harris ran for 2,002 yards with 24 touchdowns in Happy Valley before the Steelers selected him 13th overall in the 1972 NFL Draft. He immediately became a contributor, rushing for 1,055 and 10 touchdowns en route to being named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Harris was one of the best running backs over the course of his 13-year career. 12 of those came in Pittsburgh, with Harris winning four Super Bowls — named MVP of Super Bowl IX. Harris scored a touchdown in three of the four Super Bowls he played in, and amassed a record 354 rushing yards on the NFL’s biggest stage.

He finished his career with 12,120 yards on the ground and 91 touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry. He recorded eight 1,000-yard plus seasons and six straight from 1974-79. Harris took his place in Canton in 1990.

“You see, during that era, each player brought their own little piece with them to make that wonderful decade happen,” Harris said during his Hall of Fame speech, via ESPN. “Each player had their strengths and weaknesses, each their own thinking, each their own method, just each, each had their own. But then it was amazing, it all came together, and it stayed together to forge the greatest team of all times.”