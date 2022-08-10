Frank Gore, Former NFL Running Back, Charged with Assault in Atlantic City

Back on July 31 in Atlantic City, NFL legend Frank Gore was involved in a domestic violence incident at the Tropicana. Officers were called to the hotel and met an unidentified 28-year-old woman. She did not appear to have any injuries and did not file a complaint at the time.

After a week-long investigation, police charged Gore with simple assault, according to TMZ Sports.

With exactly 16,000 career rushing yards across 16 professional seasons, Gore ranks third all-time in league history. He sits behind only Emmitt Smith’s 18,355 yards and Walter Payton’s 16,726 yards.

The 39-year-old last played in the NFL in 2020 for the New York Jets. Since then, he has tried his hands at boxing. He lost his debut to former NBA star Deron Williams back on December 18. In May, Gore got back in the ring and knocked out his opponent, Yaya Olorunsola, with a wicked right hook.

Today was a great day!!!

Want to thank my team for all the hard work‼️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/k5Y2n5Nhh7 — Frank Gore (@frankgore) May 15, 2022

According to court records, Gore will have a hearing on his simple assault charge in October.

Frank Gore’s Career an Outlier Among Modern-Day Running Backs

Many running backs these days see their careers flourish in the first few seasons, but then flame out (see: Todd Gurley). But Frank Gore’s career was like the Energizer Bunny: It just kept going and going and going.

He spent his first 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him in the third round in 2005. With the 49ers, Gore reached five Pro Bowls and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark eight times. He had a career-best 1,695 yards in 2006, but continued his production with at least 70 yards per game his entire stay in San Francisco.

Gore then had three solid years in Indianapolis with the Colts from 2015-17, putting up seasons of 967, 1,025 and 961 yards. His last three campaigns with the Jets, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins saw his production drop, but he still complied 1,974 in those three seasons.