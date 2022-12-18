Frank Gore Jr. Puts Up Unbelievable Stat Line During LendingTree Bowl, College Football World Explodes

The phrase, “Like father, like son,” came to life during the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday night. Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. had one of the greatest performances you’ll ever see in a college football games.

Gore, the son of former NFL star running back Frank Gore, was electrifying in every way during Southern Miss’s 38-24 victory over Rice on Saturday. He rushed for 329 yards and two touchdowns on just 21 carries — averaging 15.7 yards per touch.

That included a 64-yard touchdown run to give the Golden Eagles a 14-0 lead early in the game.

FRANK GORE JR SUPER BACK RUNNING FOR A 14-0 SOUTHERN MISS LEAD IN MOBILE pic.twitter.com/Xp5AuCQwCD — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 17, 2022

Gore’s massive success wasn’t limited to the ground. He also showed off his arm in the win, throwing three passes. Gore completed two for 19 yards, including one for a touchdown strike.

Not a bad night, huh?

Gore’s big night was the most rushing yards for any player in the history of bowl games. He capped the night off by earning the LendingTree Bowl MVP honors.

Social Media Lights Up Over Frank Gore Jr.’s Performance

Everyone tuned into the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday night had something to say about Frank Gore Jr.’s incredible performance on social media. It was truly one of the top outings we’ve seen from an individual player in the history of the sport.

“Frank Gore Jr. really did THAT,” one fan said of the running back’s incredible stat line. Sporting News’ Bill Bender added, “Frank Gore Jr. is nasty.”

“Frank Gore Jr. has been a great player for Southern Miss,” another Twitter user said. “Legitimately a guy who was just a couple inches too short for the SEC and I wouldn’t blame him if he took a shot at leveling up.”

That was one of the most special performances we’ve seen from a college football player. It’s already got some fans wondering what he’ll be able to accomplish at the NFL level.