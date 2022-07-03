Free Agent Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Played Half of 2021 NFL Season ‘Without an ACL’

When Odell Beckham Jr. collapsed on SoFi Stadium’s turf in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, the news that followed didn’t come as a shock. The three-time Pro Bowler – who had torn his left ACL just over a year prior – clutched the same area of his leg.

Upon completing a supersonic rehabilitation period, Beckham Jr. spent just six more games with the Cleveland Browns in 2021. After the receiver’s dad lit the flame that burned the bridge with the Browns, OBJ found himself California bound. Beckham Jr. played eight games to finish the season with the Rams, reeling in five touchdowns on 27 receptions.

But his playoff success highlighted his importance to Los Angeles, totaling nine catches for 113 yards in the NFC Championship. Two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown in the first half of the Super Bowl catapulted the receiver into the MVP conversation.

But the injury cut any hope of winning the award short. Now a free agent, Odell Beckham Jr. is coming clean about his health on Twitter.

Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 3, 2022

Beckham’s tweet makes it seem the Super Bowl injury was more of an aggravation than a new tear. It’s not totally surprising considering an earlier report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggests the receiver’s latest surgery fixed issues from a less-than-satisfactory procedure in 2020.

If true, it makes Beckham Jr.’s accomplishments in 2021 – and contributions to the Super Bowl run – all the more impressive.

Odell Beckham Jr. Still Awaits A Call From Next Home

Despite the premiere production last season, the second knee injury in as many years has teams displaying skepticism in the receiver’s rehab process. Without a surefire guarantee as to how the leg reacts to the strain of another season, the receiver still sits at home without a roster spot weeks from the opening of training camp.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff expressed interest in re-signing the Super Bowl champion. However, nothing has come to fruition. It looks more likely the receiver won’t find a home until he’s medically cleared to play again. Until then, it’s a game of wait-and-see from the former Rookie of the Year.