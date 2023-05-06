A seventh horse has died since April 27 ahead of the Kentucky Derby. Freezing Point was euthanized Saturday morning, according to Daily Racing Form’s David Grening.

The horse suffered an injury to his left front leg and had to be euthanized as a result. Corey Lanerie was the jockey who pulled him up in the Pat Day Mile as General Jim won the race.

Freezing Point is the second horse to be euthanized Saturday prior to the Kentucky Derby. Chloe’s Dream was pulled off in the first race of the day after veering off the track following the first turn. Lanerie was also the jockey for that horse.

“Transparency is an important component of our commitment to safety and accountability in horse racing. We share the concern of our fans who have questions about the recent equine fatalities at Churchill Downs Racetrack and we extend our sincere condolences to those who love and care for these horses,” Churchill Downs wrote in a statement after Chloe’s Dream’s death.

Five other horses — Wild on Ice, Take Charge Briana, Code of Kings, Parents Pride and Chasing Artie — died this week in the lead-up to the race.

In addition, the Derby favorite was scratched Saturday morning. Forte opened the day as a 3-1 favorite to win the race, but ended up being scratched despite running on the track at Churchill Downs Saturday morning.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended after Kentucky Derby horse deaths

In the wake of the horse deaths, trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was suspended indefinitely by Churchill Downs Saturday morning. Two of his horses, Parent Pride and Chasing Artie, both died after racing on Opening Night and 502’sDay, respectively.

All of Joseph’s horses have been scratched from any races in Louisville this week. That means his horse, Lord Miles, is not allowed to run in the big race. He will be replaced by Mandarin Hero, one of three Japan-bred horses set to run on Saturday.

“For the betterment of racing, the health and welfare of our equine athletes and the safety of our jockeys, all horses trained by trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. are scratched effective immediately and until further notice,” the Board of Stewards wrote in a statement.

The Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. No. 5 Tapit Trace (9-2) and No. 14 Angel of Empire (8-1) are the two favorites heading into the most exciting two minutes in sports.

Outsider’s Barkley Truax contributed to this article.