Friendship Between Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau Goes Silent Since LIV Golf Decision

Tiger Woods is apparently giving Bryson DeChambeau the cold shoulder. The friendship between the two golf stars is quieter than the 18th hole on the Sunday round at Augusta National.

DeChambeau said during the LIV Golf event at Bedminster last week that he and Woods have not spoken since the deflection from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed league. Right now, navigating the friendship is more difficult than a chip out of the U.S. Open rough.

“I have ultimate respect for what he has to say. For me personally, to be my own human being, I’m going to work even harder to prove the fact that I’m worth the price,” DeChambeau said, per Sports Illustrated.

“We have been fairly close and unfortunately we have not spoken, one day we will again, and I am always open for a conversation with anybody. … It’s his legacy. I totally understand it. It’s just a little bit of muddy waters right now.”

DeChambeau is among several big-name players — Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and others — to leave the PGA Tour for LIV. Woods had no trouble voicing his feelings on golfers who jumped ship last month before the Open Championship.

Tiger Woods Goes Off on LIV Golf

Though he’s reached the latter phase of his career, Tiger Woods still carries a lot of weight on the PGA Tour. When asked for his thoughts on the new LIV league, the 15-time major championship winner teed off.

Reporters asked Woods for his opinion of the new league — and its membership — ahead of the 2022 Open Championship. He doesn’t really understand the purpose or incentive.

“What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what’s the incentive to practice?” Woods said. “What’s the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”

Woods also expressed concern that some of the younger players might not get to experience some of the best atmospheres and tournaments in golf.

“Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships,” he said. “That is a possibility. We don’t know that for sure yet. It’s up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination.

“Some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship. They’ll never get a chance to experience [playing at St Andrews] or walking down the fairways at Augusta National.”

Woods isn’t a fan of LIV on any level, it seems. At the moment, he doesn’t have much to say to those who ran from the PGA Tour to the new league, either. Including Bryson DeChambeau.