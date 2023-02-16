Full-Time Real Estate Agent Defeats Former ATP Top-10 Tennis Player, Drops Legendary Quote

Matija Pecotic is the Director of Capital Markets for Wexford Real Estate Investors, an affiliate of the $4 billion investment firm Wexford Capital. But that’s just his day job, because outside of the office is where he’s making real headlines. This week, Pecotic, a former Princeton tennis star, took down former world No. 8 ranked player Jack Sock on the tennis court, as part of the ATP Tour main draw debut at the Delray Beach Open.

“I had to leave work early today,” Pecotic told ESPN after the victory. “I had to send an email to the whole team. (My boss) let me off. I’m going to have to ask for another day off tomorrow.”

Wow. Pecotic beats a world-renowned player and still has to find some time off work to keep competing in the event. But that’s par for the course for Pecotic, who has a captivating story behind his tennis journey.

He was born in Croatia. But at four years old, his father took the family out of war-torn Belgrade when work as an orthopedic surgeon was scarce and inflation ran rampant in their home country. They landed in Malta. There, his father found a job, despite not speaking the language or having any familial connections in the island nation.

Pecotic didn’t pick up tennis immediately and was more of a handballer early on. Eventually, though, he found his way to the racket and tried to earn a scholarship for tennis in America by sending a few clips to college coaches in the U.S. One coach, Princeton’s Glenn Michibata, found Pecotic’s tape and was amused by him despite ranking outside the top-1,000 junior players. For reference, Michibata claims college coaches rarely take chances on such prospects, especially at Princeton.

“He told me he went to a high school in Malta where there was a castle type of school with a moat around it and a goat in the front yard,” said Michibata of his initial conversations with Pecotic.

Michibata initially thought… “This kid is just different. And I don’t know what it is, but I’m going to entertain a conversation with him.” The rest was history. Michibata brought him in and Pecotic blossomed into a star at Princeton on the court, winning three straight Ivy League Player of the Year awards.

Following an incredible collegiate career, the now-33-year-old is an off-and-on pro player who has seen his career sidelined for work as a businessman, a staph infection that rendered him bedridden for eight months, and even a global pandemic. Yet, through it all, Pecotic finally made his big mark in 2023.

So, in the biggest match of his professional career, Pecotic didn’t feel much pressure. Why? Because the pressure from a tennis match is nothing compared to the pressure his father faced back in Croatia.

“If you really think about what (my father) did, he was 40 years old, two kids, hyperinflation going on in the country,” said Pecotic. “All your life’s possessions became worthless and you had to move to a country where you didn’t speak the local language and figure it out. Talk about pressure. That’s real pressure.”

What a story. Congrats to Matija Pecotic. And on to the next match.