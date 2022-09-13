funeral-services-set-for-former-braves-pitcher-killed-on-way-to-9-11-memorial

Funeral services for former MLB pitcher Anthony Varvaro will be held this week in his hometown of Staten Island, New York.

A wake for Anthony Varvaro will take place Tuesday at the Matthew Funeral Home from 4 – 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 2 – 5 p.m. and 7 – 9 p.m. Varvaro’s funeral mass is Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. His burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery following the service, per the New York Post.

Anthony Varvaro became a police officer after retiring from MLB in 2016. He was killed in a car accident Sunday while driving to work. The Port Authority cop was en route to the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, per police officials. He was 37. Varvaro is survived by his wife, Kerry, and the couple’s four children.

The Varvaro family started a GoFundMe page which has raised $189,752 as of this writing.

Anthony Varvaro Remembered By Former Teams, Coaches and Players

Anthony Varvaro spent six years in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox. He appeared in 166 games over the duration of his career. He went 7-9 with a 3.23 ERA in 183.2 innings of work. Anthony Varvaro spent four seasons with the Atlanta Braves, who issued a statement on his passing.

“Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta,” the statement reads. “He voluntarily retired from MLB in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer… Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.”

Before making it in the MLB, Anthony Varvaro played at St. John’s University. St. John’s head baseball coach Mike Hampton said he was at a “loss of words” over Varvaro’s death.

“Not only was he everything you could want out of a ballplayer, he was everything you could want in a person,” Hampton said. “My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers.”

Former MLB teammate Pat Light, meanwhile, posted a tribute to Varvaro on Twitter.

Pour one out today for my former teammate Anthony Varvaro. One of my favorite teammates. RIP my friend. — Pat Light (@Pat_Light) September 11, 2022

“Pour one out today for my former teammate Anthony Varvaro,” Light wrote. “One of my favorite teammates. RIP my friend.”