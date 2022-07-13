George Foreman Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations From Two Women, Says They’re ‘Trying to Extort Millions’

Amid allegations of sexual abuse from two women, boxing legend George Foreman is denying any wrongdoing.

Per TMZ, Foreman claims the women made up the allegations in an effort to extort him out of millions of dollars. The two women are filing a lawsuit in Los Angeles this week. The suit will allege that Foreman committed the acts in the 1970s. Fathers of both women reportedly had a working relationship with Foreman years ago. According to the report, the women have asked Foreman since January to pay them $12.5 million each.

Foreman issued the following statement Wednesday, maintaining his innocence.

Statement from George Foreman today… pic.twitter.com/uBBDxJzRxh — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 13, 2022

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” Foreman said. “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.

“I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court.”

One More Fight for George Foreman

George Foreman, 73, is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time. His career spanned nearly three decades (1969-1997) and ended with him accumulating a 76-5 record.

Foreman scored a knockout victory over Joe Frazier in 1973 to win the WBA, WBC and The Ring Heavyweight titles. He suffered his first professional defeat against Muhammad Ali in 1974 in the Rumble in the Jungle. He later gained fame for the George Foreman Grill and has a net worth of over $300 million, per TMZ.

Foreman will once again be fighting — this time for his innocence.

“I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either,” Foreman said.