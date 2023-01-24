George Foreman: Former Heavyweight Champ Countersues Sexual Abuse Accuser

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman has filed a countersuit against a woman who claims the boxer sexually abused her 45 years ago. TMZ Sports reported the news.

TMZ Sports reports that Foreman filed the countersuit on Monday. The alleged victim claims that the boxer abused her while she was still underage. The initial lawsuit was filed in the summer of 2022.

Per the lawsuit documents, which TMZ Sports obtained, Foreman calls the claims “entirely fabricated” and the woman has “zero corroborating evidence in the form of documents, photographs, letters, or witnesses to support (her) false claims against Foreman.”

Foreman also alleges the woman asked for $12 million to prevent her from going public with her claims. The former boxer says he’s suffered from “anxiety, sleeplessness, worry, shock and humiliation” since the accusations went public.

George Foreman Denied Allegations in July 2022

George Foreman denied the allegations of sexual abuse by two women back in July 2022, when initial reports surfaced. He said it was a plot to extort him for millions of dollars.

According to TMZ Sports‘ initial report, the two women who accused Foreman of abuse had fathers who worked for the boxer. The alleged victims said that Foreman threatened to fire their fathers.

Foreman released a statement after the allegations went public.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” Foreman said. “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.

“I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court.”