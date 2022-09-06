Georgia Bulldogs: Best Gameday Watch Party Locations Across the U.S.

Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides.

Not every Georgia fan has the luxury of living in or around Athens. That doesn’t mean they can’t gather with fellow Dawgs on fall Saturdays to take in a gameday experience.

All around the country, bars, restaurants and breweries host watch parties specifically for the Dawgs. So, even if you’re not walking into Sanford Stadium on a Saturday afternoon, you can still enjoy the game with some old friends or newfound acquaintances.

With some help from the University of Georgia’s Alumni Association and our Dawgs HQ staff, we’ve gathered some of the top watch party locations for major cities around the country.

Nashville, TN

Party Fowl

Location: 1914 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN

Get a little Nashville flavor while watching the Dawgs on Saturday afternoons. Party Fowl is known for its Nashville Hot Chicken, while also serving plenty of local beers. This establishment also serves an assortment of “boozy slushies.”

The Valentine

Location: 312 Broadway, Nashville, TN

The Valentine is a four-story establishment right in the heart of downtown Nashville. It’s a great spot to enjoy a college football game and then take in the live music scene. There’s plenty of beer and food to choose from, as well.

Atlanta, GA

Dr. Scofflaw’s Brewery

Location: 214 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta, GA

For Georgia natives not making the trip to Athens, Dr. Scofflaw’s Brewery is the spot to join up with other Bulldog fans. USA TODAY tabbed it as one of the best new craft breweries in the country. You can find a variety of brews, from stouts, ales and sours to an assortment of IPAs.

Louisville, KY

Roosters

Location: 3601 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY

Is there a better combination in sports than wings, beer and college football? Dawgs fans can get all three at Roosters in Louisville. Do you need any other reason to make the trip on gameday?

Orlando, FL

The Copper Rocket

Location: 106 Lake Ave., Maitland, FL

This isn’t just a sports pub, it’s a sports-lover’s pub. TVs occupy nearly every square inch of The Copper Rocket, which offers common, bar and patio seating. It’s the perfect setup for not just UGA games, but a full afternoon of college football.

New Orleans, LA

Redd’s Uptilly Tavern

Location: 7601 Maple Street, New Orleans, LA

Redd’s Uptilly Tavern has been associated with the Georgia Alumni Association for nearly two decades. That has to be a great sign, right? If you’re a UGA fan living in Bayou Bengal country, Redd’s is the place to find fellow Dawgs.

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Reservoir

Location: 1001 Foch St., Fort Worth, TX

If you’re in the Fort Worth area, Reservoir is the gathering spot for fans donning the red-and-black. Plenty of seating is available and there are ample TVs to catch the game. Plus, locals rave about the “famous” weekend brunch menu. It’s perfect for those noon kickoffs.

Shakertins

Location: 7300 Lone Star Drive, Ste. C150, Plano, TX

The popular phrase at Shakertins is “Bar – Bites – Sports.” How could you not enjoy taking in a game here? This spot has daily drink specials and an expansive menu that will suit any sports fan. Ranging from burgers to wraps to pizza, there’s no bad decision at Shakertins.

Barcadia Dallas

Location: 1917 N. Henderson Ave., Dallas, TX

One of the most unique gathering spots on UGA’s list. Barcadia doesn’t just offer food, beer and a spot to watch the game. With billiards tables, old arcade games and more, fans can spend an entire Saturday at this fun establishment in Dallas.

Chicago, IL

Highline Bar

Location: 169 W. Kinzie St., Chicago, IL

If you’re southern at heart but living in the Midwest, Highline Bar is a great place to spend gameday. Food options range from a brunch buffet and mimosa package to lunch and dinner special. Plus, Highligh has an expansive list of available beers, wines and whiskeys. Revisit your southern roots at this Chicago spot.

Boston, MA

Clery’s

Location: 113 Dartmouth St., Boston, MA

Clery’s has been voted as one of Boston’s best neighborhood bars, making it a great place for Dawgs fans to hangout for the big game. This bar has a great menu of custom and specialty cocktails, plus it offers a fun twist on traditional American fare.

New York City, NY

American Whiskey

Location: 247 W. 30th St., New York, NY

Doesn’t the name say enough? While food and cocktails are available during gameday, the real draw is the incredible Whiskey menu. This spot has hundreds of offerings from various states and countries. That, alone, is enough to bring Dawgs fans in for a Saturday afternoon.

Gramercy Ale House

Location: 272 Third Ave., New York, NY

Gramercy Ale House calls itself “The best little bar in Manhattan.” This is more of a traditional bar for your gameday experience, but it does offer live music on select dates, too.

McHale’s Bar & Grill

Location: 251 W 51st St, New York, NY

Looking for some down-home cooking in the bustling city of New York? McHale’s offers it. Dawgs fans will love this spot, which is located near Times Square and Radio City Music Hall. So, check out UGA during the game then explore the city after chowing down on some of the heartiest meals in town.

St. Louis, MO

Schlafly Bottleworks

Location: 7260 Southwest Ave., Maplewood, MO

If you’re a Georgia alum looking for locally-brewed beer in St. Louis, Schlafly should be your stop. It has plenty of year-round offerings, as well as seasonal options throughout the year. Enjoy a few brews with fellow Dawgs on gameday.

Don’t See Your City?

There are a lot of cities that offer Bulldog viewing parties on gamedays in the fall. So, if you don’t see your city on this list, don’t panic! The University of Georgia’s Alumni Association has a comprehensive list of every “watch party” establishment through its website.

No matter where you’re living, you should be able to enjoy UGA football with fellow Dawgs every Saturday during the season.