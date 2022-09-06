Georgia Bulldogs: Ultimate 5-Star Fan Guide to Gameday in Athens

Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides.

UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking | Watch Parties

The Georgia Bulldogs will always be the main attraction on a gameday in Athens. But there’s so much to experience in this SEC college town that football is far from the only show in town.

Working with the Dawgs HQ team, we’ve created a perfect Gameday Guide for your Athens visit on a fall Saturday. Whether it’s locating a parking spot, checking out the tailgate scene, finding things to do or searching for the best food and drinks in town, we’ve got you covered!

Map of Athens, GA

Before diving into some of the details about your gameday experience, be sure to check out the map of Athens, GA. It will help you get a better idea of where things are located if you’re not too familiar with the college town.

Finding the Perfect Parking Spot

Your gameday experience in Athens starts by finding the perfect parking spot. Fortunately, fans have a variety of options when traveling into town on Saturday. You can find anything from free spots across campus to single-game parking lots to luxury areas. Those free parking spaces can be found in on-campus parking decks and at the intramural fields. Parking garages located throughout downtown Athens typically offer single-game or season-long packages. The University of Georgia also offers season-long plans if you’re heading to Sanford Stadium for every game.

The Tailgate Scene

Tailgating and college football is the perfect combination. In Athens, fans take the pregame festivities to entirely new level. A sea of red and black tailgate tents can be seen driving into town, while grill smoke creates a mouth-watering aroma. If you’re looking to tailgate around Sanford Stadium on Saturdays, you’ll want to be sure you’re in the right spot. There’s plenty of room on North Campus for a low-key setup. If you’re looking for a premium experience, you can look into deeded tailgate areas around the town. You’ll also want to familiarize yourself with Georgia’s tailgating rules and policies before you make the trek.

Where to Eat & Drink

One of the beautiful qualities Athens possesses is the number of local bars, restaurants and breweries it offers. Most of those are located within a mile of Sanford Stadium, so you’re never too far from the action at Sanford Stadium. You can find classic southern fare at South Kitchen & Bar. If you’re looking for a great burger, hit up Blind Pig Tavern. If craft beer is your thing, be sure to hit up Creature Comforts Brewery. Those are just a few of the great options Athens has to offer. So, whether you’re stopping in for a quick bite, a few drinks or plan to spend your entire gameday in an establishment, you’ll have no shortage of options.

Things to See & Do

Athens has plenty to see and do on gameday, especially if you’re bringing the entire family out to see the Dawgs. You can spot more than three dozen Bulldog statues all over town, high-five your favorite UGA players during the “Dawg Walk” and visit Herty Field, home of Georgia football’s first home game. If you’re in town for longer than just gameday, you can check out some of the town’s iconic music venues (The Georgia Theatre & 40 Watt), or take a “hike” on the Athens Beer Trail. Regardless of your interests, you’ll be able to find something fun for everyone.

The Watch Party Scene

Unable to make it to Athens for a Dawgs game? No problem! The University of Georgia Alumni Association has helped keep SEC football alive across the country. Local UGA chapters host watch parties every Saturday during the fall, allowing fans and alums to gather and connect on those autumn weekends. From Alaska to Maine and Florida to Washington, you’ll be able to find a watch party closest to you, so the Dawgs never seem too far away.