Georgia Football Assistant Coach Earns Big Raise, Now Among Highest Paid Nationally

College football generates plenty of revenue – and everyone knows that. The sport is followed by millions of people and is the highlight of Saturdays in the fall. With that said, the coaches who work in college football are heavily compensated for their work. Even the assistant coaches are cashing in some big-time checks each and every season.

As Power Five programs are able to pay their coaches much more than other schools, assistant coaches are earning salaries equivalent to those of Group of Five head coaches. There’s some college head coaches that make $800,000 a year while some assistants are bringing in that same amount. That just goes to show how much money is being tossed around at that level.

Taking a look at the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, one of their assistant coaches is reeling in the money. Todd Monken – who serves as Georgia’s offensive coordinator – has received a significant raise of $750,000 annually, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. After making $1.25 million last season, Monken is now set to receive $2 million moving forward. Let me remind you all again that he’s just an assistant coach.

A longtime offensive coordinator at both the collegiate and NFL level, Monken will now be one of college football’s highest paid assistant coaches. His raise officially went into effect on January 15, according to Georgia.

Todd Monken isn’t the only college football assistant coach who’s making the big bucks. As shared in the story from the Athens Banner-Herald, Ohio State is set to pay defensive coordinator Jim Knowles $1.9 million this coming season – including a $138,500 bonus. Alongside him, LSU defensive coordinator Matt House’s annual pay is a nice $1.8 million.

Also at the Power Five level, Pete Golding – who is Alabama’s defensive coordinator – will make $1.73 million in 2022. Continuing in the SEC, Georgia is paying its two co-defensive coordinators Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp $800,000 each.

If you’re looking for a fun and high-paying job, then coaching is a pretty good career to get into.