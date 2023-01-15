Georgia Football Player Devin Willock, Football Staff Member Killed in Crash

Tragic news out of Athens, Georgia. 20-year-old Devin Willock, an offensive lineman at UGA, died in a car crash along with a team staff member. The news comes just days after the Bulldogs won the College Football Playoffs.

According to police, Devin Willock was a passenger. Chandler LeCroy, a 24-year-old staff member was the driver of the Ford Expedition with Willock in it. First responders got to the scene in the early hours of the morning, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

When police arrived at about 2:45 in the morning on Sunday, Willock was dead at the scene. As for LeCroy, she was taken to a hospital for treatment but died after being transported via ambulance.

The Ford Expedition didn’t crash into another vehicle, at least the police do not mention another vehicle. There was a 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in the Expedition that were also seriously injured.

The Georgia football community should be in a time of celebration still. But it is hard to imagine any sort of revelry going on with this awful news coming out. Devin Willock was a valued member of the UGA family not just for his actions on the field, but for the person that he was in his day-to-day life as well.

Georgia just held their championship celebration on Saturday.

Georgia’s Devin Willock

The offensive lineman was a large athlete. As a redshirt sophomore this past season, Devin Willock came in at 6’7″ tall and weighed 335 lbs. A New Jersey native, he attended Paramus Catholic and earned his way to a three-star ranking.

Devin Willock was someone that earned their role on the offensive line. He wasn’t as highly rated as many of his UGA teammates out of high school. That didn’t stop him from taking the time, redshirting, and improving his skills in practice.

In the last two seasons, Willock really found his place on the UGA line. He was a contributor to both national championship teams, helping protect Stetson Bennett from the pass rush.

According to Devin Willock’s athlete profile with Georgia, he intended to graduate as a Risk Management & Insurance major. Willock was also a recipient of the Bill and Jane Young Football Scholarship Endowment.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy, their families, and the UGA football community during this time.