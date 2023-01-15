Georgia Football Releases Statement Following Deaths of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Georgia football lost two family members. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy died after a car crash. Willock, an offensive lineman, was pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy, a team staff member, died after being transported to the hospital.

During what should be such a happy time for Bulldogs everywhere now feels like a heavy cloud looms over Athens. Devin Willock was just 20 years old. LeCroy was 24 years old. Two other members of the football program were in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries as well.

UGA Athletics has now released a statement on the matter.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel,” the statement reads.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program, and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”

Check out the rest below.

Here’s the statement from Georgia on the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/b9ymEvYhCU — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 15, 2023

When there should be celebration and cheering, there is now tragedy and loss. So, please keep the UGA football team and Bulldog Nation in your thoughts and prayers.

Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy Die in Car Accident

This whole story would be tragic even without the unfortunate timing. But fresh off a national championship, this has to hurt Athens and UGA deep. Saturday was a day of fun and showing off their accomplishments as a team. However, it would end with the unthinkable.

Police responded to the scene around 2:45 AM on Sunday. According to the reports, Devin Willock was dead at the scene. While Chandler LeCroy was taken to the hospital via ambulance, she died as well.

There was no mention of another vehicle being involved in the wreck. However, those two other injured persons are affiliated with the football program, as well.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Willock and LeCroy families at this time, as well as, the Georgia football family.