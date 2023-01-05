Georgia Governor Roasts SoFi Stadium Over No Tailgating Policy for National Championship Game

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp isn’t pulling any punches in his criticism of SoFi Stadium this week. Like most college football fans, he also believes the “no tailgating policy” for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game is ridiculous.

Thursday, Kemp fired off a tweet criticizing SoFi Stadium, which stated that no tailgating will be permitted in its parking lots for Monday’s Georgia-TCU title game. He then reassured fans that a similar problem won’t happen when Atlanta hosts the national championship in 2025.

“While California may not know this, in the South a tailgate with friends & family is the only way to prepare for a big game,” he wrote. “When Georgia hosts the 2025 #NationalChampionship, we’ll make sure fans are able to tailgate! Even if it’s at the state Capitol!!”

While California may not know this, in the South a tailgate with friends & family is the only way to prepare for a big game. When Georgia hosts the 2025 #NationalChampionship , we'll make sure fans are able to tailgate! Even if it's at the state Capitol!!https://t.co/IHw22tZE6U — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 5, 2023

Tailgating and college football are about as iconic a combination as peanut butter and jelly. Prohibiting the pre-game festivities before the biggest game of the year feels like an asinine decision.

At least fans can rest easy knowing they’ll be able to go all out with their tailgating events in 2025 in Atlanta.

Fans Blast SoFi Stadium Over No Tailgating Policy

You might be shocked learning this, but college football fans weren’t thrilled with SoFi Stadium’s policy. Many took to social media, putting the state and the venue on blast.

“The National Championship should NEVER be played at SoFi Stadium ever again. Not being allowed to tailgate is a massive failure,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I can’t fathom having a national championship in this sport and not allowing tailgating,” another wrote. “Tell me you don’t get the sport’s culture without telling me you don’t get the sport’s culture.”

A third social media user simply said, “All championship games should be held in the South, change my mind.”

After making this decision, it’s hard to imagine SoFi Stadium getting a chance to host another championship game in college football.