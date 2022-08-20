WATCH: Georgia High School Football Team Scores Game-Winning Touchdown on Ridiculous No-Look Pass

Loganville didn’t exactly pull off the “Annexation of Puerto Rico” like in Little Giants, but the play now going viral is about as crazy as you’ll see in Georgia high school football. It’ll undoubtedly be among the top highlights in sports by the end of the weekend.

Friday night, Loganville found itself in a four-overtime contest against Monroe Area High School to start the 2022 season. Hoping to end up on the right side of the scoreboard, Loganville dug deep into the playbook to secure a victory.

The team’s quarterback handed the ball off to the tight end, who then threw a two-handed, behind-the-back, over-the-head, no-look pass to a teammate in the end zone. The result was a game-winning touchdown.

Can’t quite follow that description of the play? No worries! Two videos of the insane trick play went viral on Twitter hours after it happened:

LOGANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL IN GEORGIA JUST WON ITS FIRST GAME OF THE YEAR IN QUADRUPLE OVERTIME ON THE WILDEST PASS I’VE EVER SEEN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AjQlZR8BcO — Grayson Weir lets ride (@GsonJW) August 20, 2022

One of the most incredible game-winning plays you’ll ever see 🤯



(🎥: .austin.44/TT)pic.twitter.com/gJEZC6EgC7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 20, 2022

What an incredibly exciting — and exhausting — way to start the high school football season in Georgia. It’s going to be pretty difficult to top that game-winning play!

More High School Highlights

Friday night’s ridiculous high school football trick play gets everyone in the mood for the sport to return at every level. On Aug. 27, college football comes back to the screen. On Sept. 8, the NFL regular season will get underway.

But the football field isn’t the only sport yielding plenty of highlights right now. Bronny James, the 17-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, also made headlines while playing overseas.

Bronny absolutely posterized an opponent while playing for California Club in the Club Basketball Euro Tour in Paris. That was another moment that went viral on the prep sports level.

BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikJ8ksPVSx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 15, 2022

Straight filth.

There’s no doubt that Bronny James is the son of LeBron. That’s the type of posterization you rarely see at the prep level. It’ll make you jump right out of your seat.

Now that school is back in session in most places across the country, we should get plenty more of these insane high school moments. We can’t wait to see more of this type of stuff!